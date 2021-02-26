The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

At the dark heart of Carnage lies Nick Cave's very own "Guernica" for the culture wars. His intentions here are not as clear as the positions he expresses in his Red Hand Files newsletter, where he has condemned "any system of thought, including ‘woke’ culture, that finds its energy in self-righteous belief and the suppression of contrary systems of thought." "White Elephant" is instead a Rorschach blot, its procession of vivid loaded phrases seemingly intended to provoke a range of responses rather than communicate a particular idea.



Think of it as a full-length motion picture boiled down to a six-minute song. "White Elephant" centers on a "white hunter" clutching a gun on his porch, threatening to "shoot you for free if you come around here." There are allusions to protesters tearing down statues and kneeling on their necks, the creation of the Greek goddess Venus, an "elephant gun full of tears" and an "ice sculpture melting in the sun" and a "great grey cloud of wrath." As the poetic language piles up, a panorama emerges, a vision of a decaying society descending into biblical-grade chaos. It feels apocalyptic even before the ominous groove explodes into its splendorous gospel finale.



That finale, though! The clattering drum beat and subterranean bass bombs, the piercing high-pitched stabs of melody, the rising waves of droning noise, Cave's harshly bellowed narration: It's all setting the stage for "White Elephant" to ascend to kingdom come. As the focus shifts from the wasteland below to the glory above, a choir comes surging in, proclaiming, "A time is coming, a time is nigh/ For the kingdom in the sky!" Cave's depiction of divine intervention is beautiful and terrible in a manner that reminds me of "Seven Swans" by Cave's fellow Flannery O'Connor reader Sufjan Stevens — or maybe Spiritualized if Jason Pierce dropped the drug metaphors and mainlined the book of Revelation instead. There's a giddy euphoria to it, but also a chilling sense that judgment is about to be doled out.



On whom? "White Elephant" leaves that up to the listener. Cave doesn't even clarify whether we are to understand this deus ex machina as a welcome cleansing or merely the fantasy of a narrator caught up in religious and political mania, a self-styled cowboy who is losing his grip on the world as he knew it. The song is less a polemic than a catalyst for thinking, feeling, reckoning. It'll shoot you in the fucking face and evaporate before your eyes. —Chris