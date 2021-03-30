Johanna Samuels – “All Is Fine”

Johanna Samuels – “All Is Fine”

New Music March 30, 2021 5:06 PM By Ryan Leas

The LA-based singer-songwriter Johanna Samuels is gearing up to release her new album Excelsior! in May. Samuels recorded it in the Catskills with Sam Evian, and she’s got some notable friends singing and playing across the album — including Courtney Marie Andrews and Lomelda’s Hannah Read. So far Samuels has shared one single, “Nature’s Way.” Now, she’s back with another one.

Samuels’ latest is called “All Is Fine.” Here’s what she had to say about the song:

I wrote this in one sitting at three AM. It’s about a common human conflict I was exploring during the writing of this record. I felt a bit heartbroken by people not wanting to hear each other out. It sometimes felt that, if there’s any snag in the smoothness of dynamic in a relationship, I was finding it more and more common that people had no interest in truly understanding both experiences. We’ve grown accustomed to a binary. Right or wrong. Convenient for me or inconvenient. In or out. You’re somewhat powerless after someone creates a wall of protection around their inner structures that harshly. Romantic relationships, friendships, politically, communally… I noticed it everywhere. There’s only so much one can do to get through to an uninterested party. All has to be fine and you have to move on.

Musically, “All Is Fine” is a reflective song, moody verses eventually giving way to a salve of a folk-rock chorus. Check it out below, along with “Nature’s Way.”

Excelsior! is out 5/14 via Mama Bird. Pre-order it here.

