Watch Teenage Halloween Debut “Burn” In Audiotree Session

Yesterday, New Jersey-native pop-punk kids Teenage Halloween performed live on Audiotree and debuted a new song, “Burn.” The ska-imbued track is an anti-capitalist anthem that starts with the line: “This world is overrated.” It builds up with exuberant guitars while Tricia Marshall sings, “I wanna burn the city down/ And rise from the ashes.”

It was performed alongside a cluster of songs from last year’s self-titled, including “SMH City,” “Holes,” “Drown,” “Sweat,” and “Stationary.” The album came out in quarantine, so it’s nice to see them do what they’re supposed to do — jam out to these frenzied anthems in a live setting, though they deserve a mosh pit to be raging in front of them.

Watch their set below.