CHAI – “Nobody Knows We Are Fun”

Tokyo-based icons CHAI have released a new single, “Nobody Knows We Are Fun,” from their forthcoming album WINK. It follows prior singles “Maybe Chocolate Chips” (feat. Ric Wilson) and “ACTION,” all of which preview the cheerful energy that the record will likely be full of.

“Nobody Knows We Are Fun,” a jaunty, pulsating pop anthem, comes with a music video set in high school where there’s lot of dancing and great outfits. It was, of course, inspired by 2019’s beloved film Booksmart. “I thought, ‘We, CHAI, can really relate to that scene,” YUUKI, the band’s bassist/lyricist, said about the song and video, describing it as “a mix of screaming our annoyances — why don’t you guys notice us! — while trying to be cute and sexy.”

Watch director Hideto Hotta’s video for “Nobody Knows We Are Fun” below.

WINK arrives 5/24 via Sub Pop.

