Stream Tenue’s 29-Minute Screamo/Crust Epic “Territorios”

Tenue are a trio from rural Spain specializing in screamo and crust punk. Today they followed up their 2018 debut album Anábasis with a violently epic 29-minute song. On Bandcamp they’re referring to it as a new album — and hey, if Phil Elverum can do it, so can these three. The album/song is called “Territorios,” and it is just blistering. You want searing screams over both doom metal and black metal backdrops? Coming right up. Gnarly Dimebag Darrell pinch harmonics? Absolutely. Ballistic dbeat drumming? You got it! The kind of head-snap intensity that only comes from the finest screamo? Yes, that too.

The band shared this statement on the new release:

This album was recorded in the summer of 2020 in the midst of the CoVid pandemic, in an increasingly authoritarian world where the approach to the people we love has become even more complex. We want to thank those who have always been with us, those who have helped us to continue and grow as humans and as a band, to those who have given us their time and affection. This album is a gift to all our friends, with which we hope to continue building barricades and share physical and emotional trenches, to make our existence a truly livable place. We are arming our affections fiercely.

Listen to “Territorios” below.

<a href="https://tenuepunx.bandcamp.com/album/territorios">Territorios by Tenue</a>

Territorios is out now on The Plague Of Man Records in the US and a slew of other labels internationally including Zegema Beach, Crust Or Die, Pifia, LongLegsLongArms, and Alerta Antifascista. Get it here.