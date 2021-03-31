Quelle Chris & The Alchemist – “Iron Steel Samurai”

This Friday, the Arizona label Mello Music Group is releasing a new compilation called Bushido. The list of contributors is pretty impressive. It’s got songs featuring Open Mike Eagle, Oddissee, Kool Keith, B-Real, and Homeboy Sandman. It’s got production from Georgia Anne Muldrow, the Lasso, and L’Orange. They’ve shared a few songs from it already, including Oddisee’s “No Trouble” and Joell Ortiz/Stalley/Namir Blade/Solemn Brigham’s “Black Rock.” Today, they’re back with another: Quelle Chris and the Alchemist’s “Iron Steel Samurai.”

The Alchemist has, of course, been on a hell of a run in recent times. He produced two of 2020’s best rap albums — Alfredo with Freddie Gibbs and The Price Of Tea In China with Boldy James. Just earlier today, we took a closer look at last week’s Haram, the Alchemist’s great new collaboration with Armand Hammer. He’s in a perfect zone to be working on material with Mello Music Group, considering the label’s penchant for classicist underground rap that still explores new territory.

And he’s found a worthy collaborator with Quelle Chris. “Iron Steel Samurai” is the comp’s opening track, and Chris gave some more details about the track in comments over on Consequence Of Sound. The song also comes with a video animated by Chris. Check it out below.

The Bushido compilation is out 4/2 on Mello Music Group.