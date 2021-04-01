Storefront Church – “After The Alphabets” (Feat. DIIV’s Cole Smith)

Storefront Church is the alias of Lukas Frank, a Los Angeles artist who’s been making music for a while now. Frank released his first Storefront Church EP in 2017, and he collaborated with his friend Phoebe Bridgers on a 2017 song called “Shame.” Mostly, though, Frank has been working in a supporting capacity. He’s played drums for Bridgers and for people like Portugal. The Man, Kitten, and HANDS. Last year, though, Frank signed to Sargent House, and the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit included his Storefront Church song “The Gift” on its soundtrack. And now he’s announcing his first album.

Storefront Church’s debut album As We Pass is coming out next month, and its first single is a grand, swelling, reverbed-out rocker called “After The Alphabets.” The track is a meditation on the temporary nature of human life on Earth: “After the alphabets, there will be only insects.”

Lukas Frank co-wrote “After The Alphabets” with DIIV leader Cole Smith, and Smith also plays on the song. (Frank and Smith co-host a weekly Twitch interview show called Thoughtseize Interviews.) The song has some of DIIV’s woozy drift, but Frank is clearly a darker, less blissful songwriter. Check out the track below.

As We Pass is out 5/21 on Sargent House.

