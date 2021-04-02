Eleventh Dream Day are back with a surprise new double album, Since Grazed, their first full-length since 2015’s Works For Tomorrow. The longstanding Chicago alt-rock band’s members include Janet Bean, Rick Rizzo, Douglas McCombs, Mark Greenberg, and James Elkington, who between them have clocked time in Tortoise, Tweedy, Brokeback, Freakwater, and many more bands. Since Grazed shows off the breadth of all that experience, filled with songs that are twangy and dynamic and have a sense of community, making full use of everyone in the group. Check it out below.

Since Grazed is out now via Comedy Minus One.