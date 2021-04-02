Next week, Netflix will release Thunder Force, a new comedy where Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play bumbling superheroes. McCarthy’s husband and frequent collaborator Ben Falcone wrote and directed the movie, and it looks exactly the way you would expect a Melissa McCarthy Netflix superhero comedy to look. I will probably watch it with my kids. Naturally, someone had the idea to round up a whole lot of metal all-stars to record a theme song to the movie.

Fil Eisler, the composer who scored Thunder Force, also co-wrote the song with Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor and Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian. Taylor and Ian recorded the song with a one-off metal supergroup that also includes former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, Halestorm leader Lzzy Hale, and Tina Guo, an electric cellist who sometimes works with metal bands. The song is a big, ripping, obvious metal jam, and it works better than it probably should.

Talking about the song, Eisler says:

One of the great things about scoring movies is that I get to play in a lot of different musical sandboxes, and occasionally the opportunity comes up to invite in some special guests. Anthrax and Slayer played a huge part in my childhood and I’ve been a fan of both Corey [Taylor] and Lzzy [Hale] for years, so when the idea of doing an orchestral metal score came up, it was a perfect excuse to go straight to the source. Why fake it when you can work with the real originals! It was honestly one of the most outright fun experiences of my scoring career so far.

Check out the song and the movie’s trailer below.

Thunder Force is streaming on Netflix 4/9.