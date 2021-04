Topaz Jones is releasing a new album, Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma, at the end of the month. It’s his first album since 2016’s Arcade and it comes with an accompanying short film, which debuted at Sundance earlier this year. We’ve heard “Herringbone” from it already and he recently shared its second single, “D.I.A.L.,” a smooth one whose title stands for “Dying is a lifestyle.” Check it out below.

Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma is out 4/23 via New Funk Academy.