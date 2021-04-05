Members Of Faith No More, Cypress Hill, 311, Mastodon, & More Cover Public Enemy

The Kings Of Quarantine is a video project put together by Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine of Slaves On Dope as well as Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, and today they had a bunch of guests on to cover Public Enemy’s “She Watch Channel Zero.” This includes Billy Gould & Mike Bordin of Faith No More, Mix Master Mike of Beastie Boys fame, SA of 311, MC Serch of 3rd Bass, Derrick Green of Sepultura, Sen Dog of Cypress Hill, Toby Morse of H2O, and Ron English of Popaganda.

The nearly four minute song is packed with great metallic riffs and an array of different vocals with obvious nu-metal at its core. All profits from the series go to Roadie Relief, to “raise awareness for all of the workers in the touring industry who’s jobs have been affected by the pandemic,” as per the YouTube caption. Previously, the Kings Of Quarantine have covered Jane’s Addiction and Faith No More.

Listen to the cover below.