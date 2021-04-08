Spencer Krug – “Pin A Wing Above The Door”

Spencer Krug of Wolf Parade, Sunset Rubdown, and Moonface is about to release his first full-length under his own name. The 10 songs on Fading Graffiti, which is also the inaugural release on Krug’s new Pronounced Kroog label, first emerged as piano compositions released to his Patreon subscribers. We’ve already heard the title track, and now he’s sharing album closer “Pin A Wing Above The Door.”

“COVID changed the meaning of everything, and it may have changed the meaning of these songs, too,” Krug told us in our recent interview with him about the new album. “‘Pin A Wing Above The Door’ is about the surprising amount of peace you can find when staying at home with your loved one, and maybe that’s not a song people want to hear. But that was written in 2019! Maybe they’ll be like, ‘I totally get it,’ though.”

“Pin A Wing Above The Door” is a straightforwardly lovey, open-hearted ode to the pleasures of domesticity. “Plus it’s my mom’s birthday today and this is one of her new favs, so, HBD mom!!!” Krug wrote while sharing the track. Listen below.

Fading Graffiti is out 4/16 via Krug’s own Pronounced Kroog label. Pre-order it here.

​