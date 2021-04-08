Stream The Fearsome New Stray Dogs HC EP Domesticated

New Music April 8, 2021 10:57 AM By Tom Breihan

The Berlin band Stray Dogs HC presumably have that name because there are a lot of bands called Stray Dogs and because this one wants to let you know, straight away, that they make hardcore. This is true, and it’s useful information. Stray Dogs HC, as it happens, make really hard hardcore — demonic midtempo stomp-mosh music that hits like a brick to the face.

Last year, Stray Dogs HC released an album called Canine Madness, and it was nasty. Yesterday, the band followed that one up with an extremely fun new three-song EP called Domesticated. If a band is already called Stray Dogs HC, it’s probably too easy to say that they sound rabid, right? Because this band really sounds like it’s got rabies. All three songs on Domesticated are frantic crushers, but the one that really sets me off is the middle track “Bounded,” which has a central riff that sounds just a little bit hair-metal to me. Check out the full EP below.

The self-released Domesticated EP is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

