Here’s An 11-Second Grindcore Song Called “Ben Shapiro With His Throat Cut”

New Music April 8, 2021 12:23 PM By Tom Breihan

Here’s An 11-Second Grindcore Song Called “Ben Shapiro With His Throat Cut”

New Music April 8, 2021 12:23 PM By Tom Breihan

Glassblower are a Wellington, New Zealand band whose sound is an extremely chaotic, discordant, punishing version of hardcore punk. Yesterday, the band came out with the frantic, ugly 19-minute album Younger Than Old Money. Every song on the album could potentially make you feel like you’re being ripped apart by angry weasels, and all of them seen to be written from an uncompromising political position. (On “Long March,” vocalist Craig Leahy roars out the phrase, “Property is a systemic issue that has been manufactured by your enemy” in Cookie Monster voice.) But the song that immediately demands the most attention is an 11-second grindcore lurch with the title “Ben Shapiro With His Throat Cut.” Here it is:

I can’t really make out those lyrics — or even whether those guttural grunts are actual language — but it seems fair to assume that Glassbower are not against the idea of Ben Shapiro getting his throat cut. If you’re curious, here’s the rest of the album.

Younger Than Old Money is out now on Elimination Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble NOW

    2 days ago

    Record Store Day 2021 Release List Revealed

    1 day ago

    Will.I.Am Unveils $299 Bluetooth Face Mask

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest