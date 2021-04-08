Here’s An 11-Second Grindcore Song Called “Ben Shapiro With His Throat Cut”

Glassblower are a Wellington, New Zealand band whose sound is an extremely chaotic, discordant, punishing version of hardcore punk. Yesterday, the band came out with the frantic, ugly 19-minute album Younger Than Old Money. Every song on the album could potentially make you feel like you’re being ripped apart by angry weasels, and all of them seen to be written from an uncompromising political position. (On “Long March,” vocalist Craig Leahy roars out the phrase, “Property is a systemic issue that has been manufactured by your enemy” in Cookie Monster voice.) But the song that immediately demands the most attention is an 11-second grindcore lurch with the title “Ben Shapiro With His Throat Cut.” Here it is:

<a href="https://eliminationrecords.bandcamp.com/album/younger-than-old-money">Younger Than Old Money by Glassblower</a>

I can’t really make out those lyrics — or even whether those guttural grunts are actual language — but it seems fair to assume that Glassbower are not against the idea of Ben Shapiro getting his throat cut. If you’re curious, here’s the rest of the album.

Younger Than Old Money is out now on Elimination Records.