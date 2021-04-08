Hear Mike Watt Cover Bikini Kill, Califone Cover Mecca Normal, & More For Kill Rock Stars 30th Anniversary Comp

The venerable Battle Ground, Washington indie record label Kill Rock Stars is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new compilation this year. Titled Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) — a callback to the comps that launched the label three decades ago — it features an impressive assembly of artists covering tracks from the KRS catalog. The project carries over the momentum from Kill Rock Stars’ comp celebrating the 25th anniversary of Elliott Smith’s self-titled album last year, which yielded tracks by Califone, Palehound, and Bonny Light Horseman among others.

Califone also appear on Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars), covering Mecca Normal’s “Family Swan.” There are some more Elliott Smith covers too, from artists including Johanna Samuels and the team of Mikaela Davis and Mary Lou Lord. Motrik is on there with a version of Quasi’s “Headshrinker.” Perhaps most notably, Mike Watt + The Black Gang cover Bikini Kill’s iconic “Rebel Girl.” All of these are among the eight songs available now from the comp, which will continue expanding before its official release at the end of 2021. Hopefully there will eventually be songs by Bratmobile, the Decemberists, Sleater-Kinney, Unwound, Deerhoof, and many more. Here are the eight tracks available in the meantime:

<a href="https://killrockstars.bandcamp.com/album/stars-rock-kill-rock-stars">Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) by Various Artists</a>

Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) is out 12/31 on Kill Rock Stars. Pre-order it here.