Hear Mike Watt Cover Bikini Kill, Califone Cover Mecca Normal, & More For Kill Rock Stars 30th Anniversary Comp

New Music April 8, 2021 3:30 PM By Chris DeVille

Hear Mike Watt Cover Bikini Kill, Califone Cover Mecca Normal, & More For Kill Rock Stars 30th Anniversary Comp

New Music April 8, 2021 3:30 PM By Chris DeVille

The venerable Battle Ground, Washington indie record label Kill Rock Stars is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new compilation this year. Titled Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) — a callback to the comps that launched the label three decades ago — it features an impressive assembly of artists covering tracks from the KRS catalog. The project carries over the momentum from Kill Rock Stars’ comp celebrating the 25th anniversary of Elliott Smith’s self-titled album last year, which yielded tracks by Califone, Palehound, and Bonny Light Horseman among others.

Califone also appear on Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars), covering Mecca Normal’s “Family Swan.” There are some more Elliott Smith covers too, from artists including Johanna Samuels and the team of Mikaela Davis and Mary Lou Lord. Motrik is on there with a version of Quasi’s “Headshrinker.” Perhaps most notably, Mike Watt + The Black Gang cover Bikini Kill’s iconic “Rebel Girl.” All of these are among the eight songs available now from the comp, which will continue expanding before its official release at the end of 2021. Hopefully there will eventually be songs by Bratmobile, the Decemberists, Sleater-Kinney, Unwound, Deerhoof, and many more. Here are the eight tracks available in the meantime:

Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) is out 12/31 on Kill Rock Stars. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble NOW

    2 days ago

    Record Store Day 2021 Release List Revealed

    1 day ago

    Will.I.Am Unveils $299 Bluetooth Face Mask

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest