Last month, the playful Tel Aviv pop artist Noga Erez released her album KIDS, a swaggering pileup of loping grooves and snarky commentary. Last night, she took that whole sound to American television audiences, giving a bright and engaging performance of her social-media lament “Views.”

“Views” is a half-rapped song about a world where you can pay for internet influence: “People buy views, I know it’s old news, but also bad news for everybody.” On Kimmel, Erez and partner Ori Rousso delivered over a big, squelching organic full-band groove. They performed the track in a big, bright room full of plants, and they had a full band, including a horn section, backing them up. It’s a sly, spirited performance, and you can watch it below.

KIDS is out now on City Slang. Check out our recent feature on Noga Erez here.