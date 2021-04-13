Ducks Ltd. – “As Big As All Outside”

In late 2019, Ducks Ltd. — then known as Ducks Unlimited — released a debut EP called Get Bleak. For fans of classic indie, there was a lot to love there, with all kinds of jangling college rock guitars and sighing C86 melodies. Get Bleak garnered the duo — made up of Tom McGreevy and Evan Lewis — a good amount of buzz. As a result, today they’ve announced that Ducks Ltd. have signed to Carpark and will be re-releasing Get Bleak in an expanded form featuring three new songs.

One of those songs is “As Big As All Outside.” Here’s what McGreevy had to say about it:

Over the last several years I don’t think I was alone in the sense of decline that seemed to be hanging over a lot of day to day existence, and on my bad days I can really let that feeling permeate everything. I’m consistently awed by all of the little things that can pull me out of it though. Things as simple as the extended “Canadian Club” mix of the 1991 Sisters Of Mercy single “Vision Thing” which gets a mention in the third verse. The original version of “Vision Thing” is good, but for the extended mix they just add on two and a half minutes at the end of Andrew Eldritch doing spooky laughs and vamping and it totally fucking rules. Never fails to remind me that in spite of everything the world is capable of being very good and fun sometimes.

“As Big As All Outside” has the same autumnal, lightly yearning quality that’s run through Ducks’ music in the past — and it’s subtly, incredibly catchy, with a main hook that’s very easy to get stuck in your head. These new songs are touted as a hint of what’s to come from Ducks Ltd. in the future, and that seems like a very good sign. Check it out below.

The Get Bleak EP reissue is out 5/21 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.