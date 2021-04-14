girl in red – “You Stupid Bitch”

Norwegian bedroom-pop singer/songwriter/producer Marie Ulven, better known as girl in red, is releasing her debut album i could make it go quiet at the end of the month. And today, she’s sharing the new song “You Stupid Bitch.” As she explains in a statement:

There’s this line from this movie I love, The Perks of Being a Wallflower that goes ‘we accept the love we think we deserve.’ It’s a very heartbreaking line, but it’s really what I was experiencing in this situation, where I was always there for this person who would get their heart broken, and I would just come running. I would drop everything just to be there for them. That person would never see me as anything else than just a friend, even though I feel like I could’ve made her so happy…. The core essence of this track is like, I’m obviously here for you, and I want to be with you, but you keep messing around with other people, and you keep getting broken. It’s this really direct, straightforward track.

Listen to “You Stupid Bitch” below.

if i could make it go quiet is out 4/30. Pre-order it here.