Stream Young Thug’s New YSL Records Comp Slime Language 2 Feat. Drake, Travis Scott, & More

New Music April 16, 2021 12:04 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Young Thug’s New YSL Records Comp Slime Language 2 Feat. Drake, Travis Scott, & More

New Music April 16, 2021 12:04 AM By Chris DeVille

Just look at that album cover. Behold the splendor. Pictured therein is the extended family of Young Thug’s YSL Records, who have joined forces for a sequel to 2018’s label showcase Slime Language. There’s a whole lot of big-name guests, including Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Kid Cudi, Skepta, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby, and there are a bunch of YSL signees that include Gunna, Lil Duke, and Yak Gotti, and many more.

The focus single for the project is “Ski,” which once again brings together Young Thug with Gunna, YSL’s biggest star. The upbeat and spacious synth-based track finds both rappers showing off their melodically inclined skill set. There are some rhythmic similarities to “Hot,” their massive radio hit, but the mood and aesthetic is significantly different. “Ski” will gets a video at 3PM today, but the full Slime Language 2 drop is here now. Stream the album below.

Slime Language 2 is out now on YSL.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “Could’ve Been”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP

    3 days ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    4 days ago

    An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest