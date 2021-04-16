Just look at that album cover. Behold the splendor. Pictured therein is the extended family of Young Thug’s YSL Records, who have joined forces for a sequel to 2018’s label showcase Slime Language. There’s a whole lot of big-name guests, including Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Kid Cudi, Skepta, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby, and there are a bunch of YSL signees that include Gunna, Lil Duke, and Yak Gotti, and many more.

The focus single for the project is “Ski,” which once again brings together Young Thug with Gunna, YSL’s biggest star. The upbeat and spacious synth-based track finds both rappers showing off their melodically inclined skill set. There are some rhythmic similarities to “Hot,” their massive radio hit, but the mood and aesthetic is significantly different. “Ski” will gets a video at 3PM today, but the full Slime Language 2 drop is here now. Stream the album below.

Slime Language 2 is out now on YSL.