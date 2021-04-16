Kenny Mason – “Much Money” (Feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Kenny Mason – “Much Money” (Feat. Freddie Gibbs)

New Music April 16, 2021 11:37 AM By Tom Breihan

Kenny Mason is a young Atlanta rapper with a slippery, reflective take on his hometown’s dominant trap sound. Last year, he made a name for himself with his album Angelic Hoodrat. Today, Mason has released an expanded edition of that album under that title Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. The record has collaborations with Denzel Curry, Angel White, and Ambar Lucid. It’s also got a gruff, authoritative star turn from Freddie Gibbs, who continues to assassinate every song that he appears on.

Gibbs shows up on a new version of Mason’s track “Much Money,” a somber and hypnotic track built around a loop of a slowed-down soul-sample moan. (It’s the opposite of chipmunk soul. It’s, what, foghorn soul?) Both Mason and Gibbs rap hard on this, but Gibbs’ fluid rat-tat-tat grown-man flow is the highlight. Also, Gibbs namechecks one of my rap-blog friends on this one: “Big reppin’, gon’ whip that brick up regardless/ Known in the Chi, Fake Shore Drive, Andrew Barber.” Listen below.

https://twitter.com/fakeshoredrive/status/1383058095966928896

And if you’re curious, here’s the full Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut stream:

Comments

