The Month In Jazz – April 2021

Why don’t people listen to Louis Armstrong anymore? Maybe they do. I’ll rephrase. Why don’t people talk about Louis Armstrong anymore?

It’s impossible to imagine jazz without Louis Armstrong. Though he didn’t come out of nowhere — he apprenticed with King Oliver and Fletcher Henderson before setting out on his own — he stunned listeners virtually from the start. He wasn’t just a stylist with a strong individual sound; he was an absolute master of the horn. When he was living in Chicago in the early 1920s, he was reportedly able to blow two hundred high Cs in a row. His 1926 recording of “West End Blues,” with its unaccompanied trumpet introduction and the astonishingly long note he holds to begin his solo, remains a landmark in the music’s history. His entire improvisational style, extrapolating on songs’ chords and harmonies rather than just reworking their melodies, became the thing everyone after him did. In a 1958 interview, Miles Davis famously said, “You know you can’t play anything on a horn that Louis hasn’t played — I mean even modern. I love his approach to the trumpet; he never sounds bad.”

Despite what Davis said, though, Armstrong was openly dismissive of a lot of modern jazz. He famously called bebop “Chinese music” and described it as “all them weird chords which don’t mean a thing… you got no melody to remember, and no beat to dance to.” When an Australian journalist asked him in 1954 if he could play bebop he said, “I just play music. Guys who invent terms like that are walking the streets with their instruments under their arms.” He ceded ground to no one; in 1960, he said to journalist Gilbert Millstein, “How many modern trumpet players could play my solos? You’d have to carry ’em out on stretchers.”

He was an innovative vocalist, too. His gravelly voice and his loose, swinging approach to melody filtered through basically all of American pop music. Before Armstrong, pop singers strove for a clean, romantic style that delivered the lyrics in the manner of musical theater or light opera. Only vaudeville performers doing ethnic comedy routines were truly permitted to loosen up and goof around with a song. Post-Armstrong, that looseness and irreverence, which was eventually defined as a form of “authenticity,” became the dominant pop music mode, and it still is.

But for me, Armstrong’s importance rests entirely on his mastery of the horn and of jazz music. No matter the context, when Armstrong puts the trumpet to his lips, his solo is a thing of beauty. It’s bluesy, lyrical, emotionally resonant, and when he feels like it, he can hold a note or repeat an upper-register crescendo until you feel like your lungs are going to explode. And he does it all while consistently serving the song first and foremost.

I think ultimately it’s the songs, though, that keep people from listening to Louis Armstrong now. Even in the 1920s, when he was making the Hot Five and Hot Seven recordings that made him a star, he was an entertainer above all, looking for hit records. Jazz musicians were not considered artists; they were competing in the popular marketplace. Because of that, he was perfectly willing to record novelty songs, corny love ballads, or anything else he thought an audience might go for. (“Irish Black Bottom”? Really?) In the 1930s, things devolved further still, as he recorded songs like “Shoe Shine Boy,” “La Cucaracha,” “She’s The Daughter Of A Planter From Havana,” and on and on. He seemed to be focused more on singing, though he always picked up the horn before the end of the song. (The solo on “La Cucaracha” rips, sadly.)

In the late 1940s, he rebounded, creatively speaking. A new box set from Mosaic, The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, shines a light on a superb later era in Armstrong’s career. It’s in no way a complete portrait of his work during those decades, of course. He recorded extensively for Decca and Verve in the 1950s, collaborating with Ella Fitzgerald, Oscar Peterson, and others, and in 1961 he and his band made an album with Duke Ellington on Roulette. There are also numerous live recordings with his steady road band, many of which were compiled in a 2014 Mosaic box.

This set, though, focuses on radically expanded versions of two of Armstrong’s best late-career records, 1954’s Louis Armstrong Plays W.C. Handy and 1955’s Satch Plays Fats, a collection of pieces by pianist Fats Waller. They featured his All Stars, a group that included trombonist Trummy Young, clarinet player Barney Bigard, pianist Billy Kyle, bassist Arvell Shaw, drummer Barrett Deems, and vocalist Velma Middleton. It also includes a pair of tracks with a one-off band put together by Esquire magazine in 1946, when they ran a prestigious annual jazz poll. That group included Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn on piano, Don Byas on tenor sax, Johnny Hodges on alto sax, and Sonny Greer on drums, with Armstrong up front. The rest of the first two discs include some big band tracks (he’d led a big band throughout the 1930s, doing one-nighters across the country) and some Dixieland material, as well as early recordings by an earlier lineup of the All Stars. And the box ends with an album called The Real Ambassadors, which pairs Armstrong up with pianist Dave Brubeck’s trio and the vocal group Lambert, Hendricks & Ross.

All the previously released performances are top-level, of course. On the Handy and Waller albums, Armstrong’s willingness to perform corny novelty songs is not really an issue, and he spends more time blowing than singing, anyway. But what’s most fascinating to me is the bonus material — rehearsals, alternate takes, inserts, etc. Many of the album versions of these songs were assembled from one or two less successful takes. Overdubbing was in its infancy in the early ’50s, so this was more about splicing. Take a verse from here, a solo from there, and you’ve got a complete version of a song. Of course, the goal was always to deliver a perfect take from start to finish, so you get to hear producer George Avakian working on arrangements with Armstrong. They instruct the band members on their parts, move people closer to a microphone so they can deliver chorus vocals, test a mic by having Armstrong deliver a ridiculous joke about an alligator, and on and on.

Is this extra material gonna be of interest to non-obsessives? Maybe, maybe not. It was a blast for me to listen to, though, because I had never really dived into Armstrong’s music. I heard the Hot Five and Hot Seven recordings a long time ago and immediately recognized along with everyone else that he was an unbelievable flamethrower of a trumpet player, but when I heard a few other things, from the 1930s and then the 1960s, I thought his persona, and his singing, were too corny for me. I was more interested in jazz that was consciously aiming to be art. Unfortunately, I wasn’t hearing him at his best. It was sort of like trying to get into Elvis by listening to nothing but the soundtracks to his movies. When you do hear him at his best, though, like Elvis, it’s kind of hard to believe he was even from Earth.

If you think of Louis Armstrong as some kind of New Orleans nostalgia act, or the cornball who sang “What A Wonderful World” and “Hello, Dolly!”… well, he was those things. But he was also one of the most incredible musicians to ever live, and to hear him in full cry on a deep, swinging, bluesy number is almost too much for your ears, heart and mind to process. This Mosaic box is for diehards, but I’m really glad I listened to it, because it broadened my own impression of Armstrong in a big way, and if you’ve never heard Louis Armstrong Plays W.C. Handy or Satch Plays Fats, you’ve really got no excuse.

August 4 will mark the 120th anniversary of Armstrong’s birth; July 6 will mark the 50th anniversary of his death. It’s the perfect time to reassert his place in jazz history. To stop honoring him by rote — the “of course” praise that effectively means nothing — and actually sit down and have the “holy shit” moment that comes when you really hear what he did.

*****

The Real Gone label’s series of reissues of Black Jazz titles continues. The label, founded in Oakland, California in 1969, released only twenty titles between 1971 and 1975, but they were so strong that they continue to be sought after by collectors today. About a half dozen titles are newly out, many of which are well worth your time. Hard-driving tenor saxophonist Rudolph Johnson’s 1971 Spring Rain jumps back and forth between hard-swinging straightahead jazz and funky grooves. Bassist Cleveland Eaton’s Plenty Good Eaton, from 1975, is like a cross between soul jazz and the orchestral funk of Isaac Hayes, with romantic strings on the slow songs and gutsy vocals. Guitarist Calvin Keys’ Shawn-Neeq, also from 1971, floats somewhere between Blue Note and Impulse!; he’s a Grant Green-esque player, but “B.E.” and the title track have a psychedelic, spacey shimmer courtesy of Larry Nash’s electric piano and Owen Marshall’s drifting flute. Keyboardist Chester Thompson’s Powerhouse is short — four tracks in 27 minutes — but it slams hard; he was a soulful organist with enough rock and funk in him that he was a member of Tower Of Power in the 1970s, and Santana from the early ’80s till 2009. Bassist Henry Franklin’s The Skipper, from 1972, is one of the fiercest of these titles; the tight horn arrangements prefigure what players like Woody Shaw would be doing later in the decade, but there’s also some more of that psychedelic/modal exploration heard on other Black Jazz releases. This was a truly impressive label that put a lot of great music into the world — dive in and explore.

And now, new music!