Dinosaur Jr. – "Take It Back"

April 21, 2021 By Danielle Chelosky

Dinosaur Jr. have released another single from their forthcoming record Sweep It Into Space, out this Friday. This song, “Take It Back,” is melancholy but playful, featuring a digital mellotron by J Mascis. It also comes with a wholesome stop-motion animation music video done by Callum Scott-Dyson, who wanted to bring the creature from the album art into life.

This follows the release of “Garden” and “I Ran Away.” The album so far looks like the band is sticking to their twangy grunge roots. Watch the video for “Take It Back” below.

Here’s the director’s statement on the video:

[I] really wanted to use the creature on the front of the album sleeve for Sweep It Into Space as an inspiration and springboard for its own little adventure, exploring some simple notions of creation, dependence, coming of age and searching for another like yourself. I wanted to mix those themes with my style of stop motion animation, everything being very DIY and handmade, using any materials I could get my hands on to bring the idea to life and give it a surreal and otherworldly feel. I’ve always been a really big fan of Dinosaur Jr, so I was working extra hard to do something that could add to such an awesome track and sit alongside it.

Sweep It Into Space is out 4/23 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

