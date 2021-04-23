Fightmilk – “Hey Anabelle!”

Are you ready for another pop punk song dedicated to an ex? I mean, it’s the perfect time for it; if an ex hasn’t checked up on you during this whole quarantine, you’re a rare case. Anyway, this anthem, “Hey Anabelle!” by Fightmilk, is reminiscent of 2000s catchy hits like “Stacy’s Mom” or “First Date.” Aka, if you read that Sum 41 piece and are still feeling nostalgic, check out this track. It’s from their forthcoming sophomore album Contender.

The band said of the track:

Putting the ‘angry’ in ‘Shangri-La’s’, this is arguably our pettiest song. ‘Hey Annabelle!’ is about that very specific thing you do when you’ve split up with someone and part of moving on entails just very casually asking mutuals what they’re up to and, more importantly, whether they’re also miserable. And also subtly encouraging those mutuals to get the hell out of Dodge too. There’s probably a German word for it. There’s definitely a real Annabelle—as with a disturbing number of Fightmilk songs, this is a true story—but there’s also a 98% chance she’ll never know this song exists.

Listen to the song below.

<a href="https://fightmilkisaband.bandcamp.com/album/contender">Contender by Fightmilk</a>

Contender is out 5/14 via Reckless Yes.