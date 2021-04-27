Mykki Blanco – “Love Me” (Feat. Jamila Woods & Jay Cue)

Art-rap revolutionary Mykki Blanco recently released their first single in three years, and they haven’t put out a full-length since their 2016 debut album Mykki. But Blanco recently released the singles “Lucky (Live In London)” and “Free Ride,” and now they’re announcing that they’ll release a new mini-album called Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep in June. The record will feature a bunch of collaborators, and a couple of whom show up on Blanco’s new single “Love Me.”

Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep has contributions from people like Blood Orange, Big Freedia, and Kari Faux. FaltyDL, who co-produced “Free Ride” with Hudson Mohawke, worked on every track on the mini-album. The new single “Love Me” features the Chicago R&B singer Jamila Woods and Jay Cue, Mykki Blanco’s brother. Its murky beat comes from Daniel Fisher, the producer who records as Physical Therapy; FaltyDL does some additional production, too. Talking about “Love Me,” Blanco says:

“Love Me” is essentially about so many forms of love, patience, trust, time. It is about the potion that is created when you sift through the ingredients that create “love,” the alchemy we as human beings take part in to convey these feelings deep inside of us. Jamila really comprises a lot of elements creatively that I just find awesome. Her soothing, soulful and folkloric voice is reminiscent of great musicians like Janis Ian or Joni Mitchell. I was completely drawn into Jamila’s leaning towards crafting songs with strong lyricism, poetry, and themes exploring self-love, intimacy, Black pride, power, and vulnerability. So I approached her about working with me and sent her the instrumental for “Love Me.” She made my lyrics her own and created a hazy, cozy, mystical vibe to the production that really planted the seeds of what “Love Me” became. Months later, I asked my little brother Jaycue (yes my real brother) to join in on the song. His section of the song he wrote himself and he poured himself into it heart and soul. That day, working with my brother impressed me so much because it was like seeing my own creativity, our family bond, his intense creative force just all coming together and it was extremely emotional for me and it really cemented for me what “Love Me” is about.

Below, listen to “Love Me” and check out the Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Trust A Little Bit (God Colony Version)”

02 “Free Ride”

03 “Summer Fling” (feat. Kari Faux)

04 “It’s Not My Choice” (feat. Blood Orange)

05 “Fuck Your Choices”

06 “Love Me” (Feat. Jamila Woods & Jay Cue)

07 “Want From Me” (Feat. Bruno Ribeiro)

08 “Patriarchy Ain’t The End of Me”

09 “That’s Folks” (Feat. Big Freedia)

Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep is out 6/18 on Transgressive Records.