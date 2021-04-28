Black Midi – “Slow”

Holtenäs explains the visuals like so:

The “Slow” video was made to fit the oscillating dynamics of the song. Going from calm to chaos over and over again. The video tells the story of a character who creates AI-generated worlds. To emphasize this, I let real AI’s generate a lot of the backgrounds in these worlds. So they are partly AI-generated, but it isn’t long before an AI could create the whole deal and create endless iterations of fantasy worlds. It can already create a random beautiful landscape painting in 1 second.

Additionally, Black Midi have released a new KEXP performance video bookended by “John L” and “Slow,” which also features Cavalcade tracks “Dethroned” and “Hogwash And Balderdash” plus another song called “Sugar/Tzu.” On top of that, the band just announced a bunch of North American tour dates throughout October. This is exciting news because Black Midi’s live show rules. You can find everything below, starting with the “Slow” video.

TOUR DATES:

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/09 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

10/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

10/15 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

10/18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/19 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery

10/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern

10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

10/29 – Austin, TX @ ??????????

10/30 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

Cavalcade is out 5/28 on Rough Trade.