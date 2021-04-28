Jessie Ware – “Please”

Last year, the great UK singer Jessie Ware, whose music had been moving steadily toward tasteful-ballad territory, returned to her club-music roots on the album What’s Your Pleasure?, and it ruled. What’s Your Pleasure? is an absolute monster of an album, and while Ware hadn’t faded away, it still felt like a comeback. Today, Ware has announced that she’ll release a deluxe version of What’s Your Pleasure? in a couple of months, and it’ll feature six new tracks. Sometimes, these deluxe-edition records are excuses for artists to extend their album cycles and get a streaming bump by releasing their scraps, their tracks that weren’t good enough for the album. Judging by the new song that Ware just released, though, that’s not what’s going on here.

Along with the deluxe-album announcement, Jessie Ware has just shared the new song “Please,” and it is a banger. “Please” is a squiggly house-pop jam with a twitchy, wriggly bassline and a chorus that reaches towards gospel-level transcendence. The song has hooks on top of hooks, and listening to it feels like being back in a crowded, dark nightclub even if it’s really just a Sunday Wednesday morning in the late pandemic era. Ware recorded “Please” with regular collaborator James Ford, one half of Simian Mobile Disco, and Ware and Ford co-wrote it with Shungudzo and Danny Parker. It slaps incredibly hard.

In a press release, Ware says:

I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet! “Please” is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.

Ware has also announced a short run of UK dates coming up in December. Below, listen to “Please” and check out the tracklist for the deluxe What’s Your Pleasure? and those tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Spotlight”

02 “What’s Your Pleasure?”

03 “Ooh La La”

04 “Soul Control”

05 “Save A Kiss”

06 “Adore You”

07 “In Your Eyes”

08 “Step Into My Life”

09 “Read My Lips”

10 “Mirage (Don’t Stop)”

11 “The Kill”

12 “Remember Where You Are”

13 “Please”

14 “Impossible”

15 “Eyes Closed”

16 “Overtime”

17 “Hot N Heavy”

18 “Pale Blue Light”

19 “0208” (Feat. Kindness)

20 “Adore You (Endless Remix)”

TOUR DATES:

12/01 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

12/02 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

12/03 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

12/05 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

12/07 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

12/09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/11 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

12/12-13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

The deluxe edition of What’s Your Pleasure? is out 6/11 on PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records.