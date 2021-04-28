CHAI – “PING PONG” (Feat. YMCK)

Japanese experimental pop quartet CHAI are releasing their new album WINK next month. We’ve already heard “Donuts Mind If I Do,” “ACTION,” the Ric Wilson-featuring “Maybe Chocolate Chips,” and “Nobody Knows We Are Fun.” And today, they’re sharing one final single before the album’s release, “PING PONG!,” a sprightly collab with the Japanese chiptune band YMCK.

“We’re channeling our inner playful selves, challenging ourselves to fun, and bringing you that nostalgic-feel with this song!” CHAI explain in a statement. “There’s just something about old video games that’s super cute, a little tacky, yet at the same time fancy. Something that you think is “old-school” but at the same time super refreshing. YMCK collaborated with us on this and created the ultimate 8bit World of CHAI!”

“The theme for PING PONG is exactly as is, ‘ping pong.’ In Japanese culture, there’s this routine where Hot Springs or ‘onsen’ and playing PING PONG go hand in hand,” CHAI continue. “When the four of us hit the hot springs, we always wear a Yukata (unlined Summer kimono), drink a cup of milk, and go right into some PING PONG! It’s very Japanese, something we don’t think exists overseas and that’s exactly what we want to share!”

“It was our first time creating something from start to finish remotely but everything turned out amazing with each member’s character shining through!” YMCK add. “Don’t miss this ever-so free and forever dancing world of CHAI!” Listen to “PING PONG!” and watch the 8-bit Pong-inspired music video below.

WINK is out 5/24 via Sub Pop.