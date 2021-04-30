A good mix tells a story, and while Leon Vynehall may have gotten his start as a dance music DJ, he’s always been a storyteller at heart. The British producer’s earlier, more club-focused deep house releases, Music For The Uninvited and Rojus (Designed To Dance), were both loose concept records, inspired by cassette mixtapes made by his mother and the mating rituals of birds of paradise, respectively. And in 2018, Vynehall followed this narrative bent to its logical conclusion with his debut full-length Nothing Is Still, a stunningly beautiful album moving past his dancefloor origins to the concert hall to trace his grandparents’ emigration from London to New York in the 1960s.

If Nothing Is Still felt like a complete left turn for Vynehall, full of sweeping strings that collapsed the difference between experimental electronic music, ambient, field recording, and neo-classical music, then Vynehall’s new album Rare, Forever is more than happy to connect the dots between Vynehall the dance music producer and Vynehall the art music composer. Rare, Forever feels like a summation, synthesis, and evolution of all of Vynehall’s work thus far; bubbling synthscapes rub shoulders with orchestral beauty, smoky jazz passages melding into clubby beats in Vynehall’s impeccably constructed and sound-designed world.

A few coy narrative threads aside, Rare, Forever might not have the rigorous conceptual framework of Vynehall’s other work, but it’s no less transportive. Here, the music itself is the story: a producer and composer at the top of his game, liberated from any artificially imposed constraints, showing us exactly what he can do — throwing all kinds of ideas at the wall and shaping them into a cohesive statement by sheer force of will and talent. These songs feel like living, breathing organisms, almost self-aware, constantly morphing and changing shape and never failing to surprise.

Rare Forever is officially out in the world today. Listen to it as you read Vynehall’s breakdown of the story behind every track on the new album below.

1. “Ecce! Ego!”

The track’s title literally translates from Latin to “Behold! Me!” A fitting introduction to an album about my own psyche, I thought. It starts off where Nothing Is Still left off, but rapidly switches to something more fluid, perhaps even sinister. I kind of think of this song as “Envelopes (Chapter VI)”‘s fucked up cousin.

2. “In>Pin”

This is a barrage. A poem spoken by three different voices. They represent those multiple ways we/I talk to our/myself. Spoken over music that goes from abrasive to lush, the poem is a hybrid I wrote which includes words from Portugese writer Fernando Pessoa, Danish Existentialist philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, and my own. These words set up the course of the LP.

Is it strange to feel it?

To lose one’s self

Occurring quietly in the world,

As if it were nothing at all.

A hidden orchestra,

The clash inside yourself,

A symphony at its close.

Adagio.

Those sounds made of velvet,

Whose shade of colour know one knows

Are they pinned?

Are you pinned?

Like a moth.

3. “Mothra”

I wanted this to begin as though it was trying to break free from itself. The muted notes occasionally fluttering free only to be pinned back down — but as the song progresses, the euphoric unfurling of something happens until we’re awash with a feeling or a thought — perhaps an epiphany — before returning to the muted cascade we arrived from, only now with purpose.

4. “Alichae Vella Amor”

A love song pure and simple, for Alice, my partner, who has loved me into being.

5. “Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been”

Following from “Alichae Vella Amor,” the first voice we hear is that of the character “Velvet.”

Velvet pops up in this LP a few times, and I wanted its ambiguity to be alluring. Is Velvet a person, or a thought? Human or metaphor?

“In>Pin” has the line “those sounds made of velvet, whose shade of colour no one knows,” and in context “Velvet” is really something I hear inside of me that I’m trying to locate — but personifying it gives it another dimension. Makes it feel like the search is a conversation.

The song is peppered with the lines “I should be,” “I could,” “I would” — signifying that, even though this is nearer the House & Techno path I have trodden before, I wanted, needed, and should, be approaching it from where I am now as an artist. All the while containing it within the construct and functionality of the genre.

Over and over in a snake’s life it will molt and shed its old, outgrown skin. It does not grow with the size of the snake itself, and soon hinders its advancement, leaving the skin behind like a memory. An artefact of where it once was. I believe good artists do this too. It’s what I try to do with every record.