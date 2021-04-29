Squirrel Flower – “I’ll Go Running”

New Music April 29, 2021 2:53 PM By Peter Helman

Artist To Watch Squirrel Flower, the nom de indie rock of musician Ella Williams, announced her sophomore album Planet (i) last month with the release of its gorgeous lead single “Hurt A Fly.” And today, she’s following that up with “I’ll Go Running,” another slow-burning new track. “I’ll be newer than before/ I’ll be something that you’ve never seen,” Williams sings. As she explains in a statement:

“I’ll Go Running” is about the darker side of being an artist — the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return. To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track.

Listen and check out Squirrel Flower’s upcoming fall tour dates opening for Soccer Mommy below.

Tour dates (supporting Soccer Mommy):
09/15 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/16 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/17 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
09/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/19 DC @ 9:30 Club
09/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/22 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/23 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/25 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
09/26 Toronto, ONT @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/28 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
09/29 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/01 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Planet (i) is out 6/25 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

