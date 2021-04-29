Squirrel Flower – “I’ll Go Running”

Artist To Watch Squirrel Flower, the nom de indie rock of musician Ella Williams, announced her sophomore album Planet (i) last month with the release of its gorgeous lead single “Hurt A Fly.” And today, she’s following that up with “I’ll Go Running,” another slow-burning new track. “I’ll be newer than before/ I’ll be something that you’ve never seen,” Williams sings. As she explains in a statement:

“I’ll Go Running” is about the darker side of being an artist — the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return. To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track.

Listen and check out Squirrel Flower’s upcoming fall tour dates opening for Soccer Mommy below.

Tour dates (supporting Soccer Mommy):

09/15 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/16 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/17 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

09/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/19 DC @ 9:30 Club

09/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/22 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/23 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/25 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

09/26 Toronto, ONT @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/28 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

09/29 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/01 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Planet (i) is out 6/25 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.