John Mayer Nearing Deal To Host Later Talk Show On Paramount+

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

News April 28, 2021 7:29 PM By Peter Helman

John Mayer Nearing Deal To Host Later Talk Show On Paramount+

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

News April 28, 2021 7:29 PM By Peter Helman

John Mayer is nearing a deal with CBS to host a talk show on Paramount+, Variety reports. Later With John Mayer, based on the BBC’s long-running series Later… With Jools Holland, would be a weekly program featuring performances and interviews in a set designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians. Specials from the show’s segments would also air periodically on CBS.

John Mayer, who once tried to launch a side career in comedy, previously filled in as a guest host on The Late Late Show following Craig Ferguson’s departure. CBS has been chasing him for years; in 2009, CBS’ then-president Nina Tassler said that the network was close to inking a series deal with him. Obviously that didn’t end up happening, but we’ll see how this one turns out.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”

    18 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”

    3 days ago

    Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

    2 days ago

    Madball Played For A Crowd Of Thousands In New York On Saturday

    3 days ago

    Billie Joe Armstrong Picks Green Day’s Best Song

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest