John Mayer is nearing a deal with CBS to host a talk show on Paramount+, Variety reports. Later With John Mayer, based on the BBC’s long-running series Later… With Jools Holland, would be a weekly program featuring performances and interviews in a set designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians. Specials from the show’s segments would also air periodically on CBS.

John Mayer, who once tried to launch a side career in comedy, previously filled in as a guest host on The Late Late Show following Craig Ferguson’s departure. CBS has been chasing him for years; in 2009, CBS’ then-president Nina Tassler said that the network was close to inking a series deal with him. Obviously that didn’t end up happening, but we’ll see how this one turns out.