Enumclaw – “Cents”

A day before its release, Tacoma-based Band To Watch Enumclaw have released a new single one more single from their debut EP Jimbo Demo. “Cents” is only their third song out, and it’s a promising one — probably the most fun and immersive track yet. With influences ranging from Drake to Nirvana, the band’s sound is colorful, grungey indie rock with candid lyrics (e.g. “I don’t wanna be a loser,” on “Free Drop Billy“). “Cents” is short and sweet, and its bassline is mesmeric.

Read what the band told The FADER about the song:

“Cents” is a song about how fast things can stop making sense. I wrote the song this past summer after hanging out with some friends I don’t see that often, reflecting on how fast things changed between us all. For the video, I wanted to put together something that played on the song in a way that doesn’t really make sense, like most action films.

Watch the video for “Cents” below, directed by Enumclaw and snapclicktristan.

Jimbo Demo is out 4/30 via Youth Riot.