21 Savage – “Spiral”

21 Savage loves horror movies. We know this. It’s obvious to anyone who listens to almost anything that the man has ever recorded. Savage loves to depict himself as a sneering, hissing, emotionless, murderous young street-wraith, and he sounds best when rapping over eerie, evocative Metro Boomin beats. Today, the man finally gets to make a full-on horror movie theme.

Next month, the Saw franchise returns. Spiral: The Book Of Saw is the new reboot of the horror franchise, which was crazy popular in the ’00s. The new film stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Someone new has shown up, trapping people in crazy and gory Jigsaw-style contraptions. The reboot was apparently Chris Rock’s idea, and I bet it was also Rock’s idea to bring in Savage as the executive producer of the soundtrack album.

On the new single “Spiral,” Savage raps over a track that sampled “Hello Zepp,” the signature piece from the Saw-franchise score. (The original piece comes from Charlie Clouser, the former Nine Inch Nails keyboardist who got in on the film-score game before Trent Reznor did. Clouser has scored the entire Saw franchise, including the new movie.) Savage doesn’t rap about forcing people to chop off their own limbs or whatever, but he does sound reliably cold-blooded over those clangy bells. Listen below.

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw comes to theaters 5/14. I’m crossing my fingers for a music video where Savage wears a tuxedo and rides around in a giant tricycle.