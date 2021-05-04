Hear Real Estate Cover My Bloody Valentine, Roger Miller, John Cale, & More In Lagniappe Session

Jake Michaels

New Music May 4, 2021 9:39 PM By Chris DeVille

New Music May 4, 2021 9:39 PM By Chris DeVille

Real Estate just followed up last year’s The Main Thing with a lovely little EP called Half A Human. Now they’ve delivered a whole EP’s worth of covers too. Recording for Aquarium Drunkard’s great Lagniappe Sessions, the band has put its spin on a diverse quintet of songs.

It begins with “Ocean House” by the British downbeat electronic pop duo Parsley Sound, followed by My Bloody Valentine’s Isn’t Anything stunner “You Never Should.” Then comes the early John Cale solo track “Please,” Roger Miller’s country classic “Little Green Apples,” and Jawbone’s ’70s obscurity “Java Jelly.” All of these tracks are run through the Real Estate filter, which means they’re translated into softly pretty pastoral dream-state indie rock. It’s highly enjoyable, and it may send you down some interesting rabbit holes.

Stream (and download!) the whole session at Aquarium Drunkard, where you can also read the band’s liner notes explaining their choice of material.

Chris DeVille Staff

    more from New Music

