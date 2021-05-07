Young M.A – “Hello Baby” (Feat. Fivio Foreign)

There’s something genuinely unsettling about seeing a Young M.A video that’s shot in an actual studio, with models and a fancy car and some production values. Since before the Brooklyn rapper blew up with the out-of-nowhere 2016 smash “Ooouuu,” she’s been shooting videos in parks and on street corners, surrounded by goons. But M.A has stayed relevant and kept making bangers, so maybe it’s time for someone to spend a little money on her videos. That’s what happens in the clip for the new song “Hello Baby,” anyway.

Young M.A has lately been embracing Brooklyn drill aesthetics, and that sound fits her punchy, nonchalant delivery perfectly. On “Hello Baby,” she teams up with Brooklyn drill star Fivio Foreign, and she eats his lunch pretty easily. It’s a deep, spacey song with a beat from New Jersey producer Mike Zombie, the guy who produced “Started From The Bottom” for Drake, and M.A sounds effortless on it.

Along with dropping “Hello Baby,” Young M.A just announced that she’ll follow her 2020 EP Red Flu with a new album called Off The Yak, which is set to arrive in a couple of weeks. It’ll feature her recent underground hit “Successful,” as well as collaborations with Rubi Rose, May Yb, and Wap5tar. Check out the “Hello Baby” video below.

Off The Yak is out 5/21.