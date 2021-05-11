Hear Matt Berninger & Ronboy Cover Tom Petty With The Resynator Synth

As defined at its official website, the Resynator is “an instrument-controlled, monophonic, rack-mount analog/digital hybrid synthesizer from the late ’70s. Invented by Don Tavel and engineered by Mike Beigel, this synthesizer can track the pitch of anything from the lowest note on a bass to the highest note of a piccolo.”

According to the same site, Resynator is “a documentary film-in-progress that shares the unique journey of a daughter connecting with her late father through the resurrection of a synthesizer from the 1970s that he invented.” A trailer for the movie elaborates that Tavel died in a car accident when his daughter Alison was 10 weeks old. Upon getting a job as part of Grace Potter’s touring crew in 2012, Alison became interested in her dad’s pioneering synth work.

This led her to get the Resynator out of her grandmother’s attic and begin taking it around the world in an effort to bring back her dad’s forgotten invention. She visited people who knew Don and had worked on the synth with him, including Peter Gabriel. She’s also deploying the Resynator in recording sessions by artists such as Gotye, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, and LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Rayna Russom, which has led to an in-progress playlist of songs that use the Resynator.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the latest of those to see release one is a cover of “Only A Broken Heart” from Tom Petty’s masterful 1994 solo album Wildflowers. It’s sung by the National’s Matt Berninger and Ronboy (aka LA singer-songwriter Julia Laws), and you can hear it below.

There’s no release date for Resynator yet, but you can sign up for updates here.