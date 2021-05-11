Hear The Full Morrissey-Inspired Simpsons Song

New Music May 11, 2021 1:47 PM By James Rettig

Hear The Full Morrissey-Inspired Simpsons Song

New Music May 11, 2021 1:47 PM By James Rettig

Last month, The Simpsons aired their Morrissey-inspired episode, which ended up drawing the ire of Morrissey himself after it depicted him as an overweight racist.

The episode features a Smiths-aping original song from the show’s own creation Quilloughby called “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You),” which was co-written by Flight Of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie. As Pitchfork points out, that song has now been released in full as a single, with Benedict Cumberbatch (Quilloughby) and Yeardley Smith (Lisa Simpson) singing it as a duet. Listen below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport

    4 days ago

    Rough Trade NYC Moving To Rockefeller Center

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest