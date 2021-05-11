Last month, The Simpsons aired their Morrissey-inspired episode, which ended up drawing the ire of Morrissey himself after it depicted him as an overweight racist.

The episode features a Smiths-aping original song from the show’s own creation Quilloughby called “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You),” which was co-written by Flight Of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie. As Pitchfork points out, that song has now been released in full as a single, with Benedict Cumberbatch (Quilloughby) and Yeardley Smith (Lisa Simpson) singing it as a duet. Listen below.