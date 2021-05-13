Martin Garrix – “We Are The People” (Feat. Bono & The Edge)

Louis van Baar

New Music May 13, 2021 6:15 PM By James Rettig

Martin Garrix – “We Are The People” (Feat. Bono & The Edge)

Louis van Baar

New Music May 13, 2021 6:15 PM By James Rettig

Bono and the Edge appear on a new track by Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, “We Are The People,” which serves as the official theme song for the UEFA European Football Championship, which will take place next month after being delayed from last year.

Work on the track began three years ago and it was completed pre-pandemic, but kept under wraps after the games were delayed. “I had goosebumps in the studio the entire time,” Garrix told reporters recently (via Rolling Stone). “Because it’s Bono standing next to me singing the song.”

“Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and the Edge has been an incredible experience,” Garrix elaborated in a statement. “I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!”

Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent Daddy’s Home

    1 day ago

    Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

    2 days ago

    Lateralus Turns 20

    13 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest