Corey Taylor – “Carry On” (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Cover)

Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young’s iconic 1970 album Déjà Vu turned 50 last March, and today, Rhino is releasing a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of the album featuring remastered versions of the original tracks along with over two hours of rare and unreleased demos and outtakes. To celebrate the reissue, Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, who released his debut solo album CMFT last year, is sharing a cover of “Carry On” for Amazon Music.

“Growing up, the harmonies of Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young always captivated me,” Taylor says in a statement. “What they could do felt more like superpowers than music. Showing them appreciation is just my way of thanking them for inspiring me.” Listen to his take on Déjà Vu‘s opening track “Carry On” below.

The Déjà Vu: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is out now via Rhino.