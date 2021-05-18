Billie Marten – “Human Replacement”

New Music May 18, 2021 3:08 PM By James Rettig

One-time Artist To Watch Billie Marten is releasing her latest album, Flora Fauna, at the end of this week. She announced it back in January with “Garden Of Eden,” followed that up last month with “Creature Of Mine,” and now a couple days before its official release is sharing one last single, “Human Replacement.”

Here’s her statement on the song and accompanying video:

This video is absolutely needed to match the message of the song, which was initially something I shied away from talking about. As creative discussions began between Joe Wheatley (Director) and I it became incredibly important to convey the absurdity of simply not being able to go out anywhere at night as a woman particularly, without that hideous stone-cold fear of what might happen to you. Hence every woman in the video needing the comfort and protection of full army gear to carry out the simplest of everyday tasks (like going for a run or walking home from work) and every man is without it. My trusty safety tank gets me to the shop for a pint of milk. It’s a deliberately absurd illustration of a disturbingly real problem that needed to be addressed.

Flora Fauna is out 5/21 on Fiction.

