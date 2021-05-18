The Tampa band Control System make a chaotic, freaked-out form of metallic hardcore. The band does chug-and-bellow metalcore mosh stuff, but they play it fast and dazed, with constant changes in time signatures and with lyrics about watching society fall apart all around you. Their sound is a grimier, uglier cousin to the splattery, unhinged metalcore of a band like Vein. You have to really be in the right mood to enjoy the music that Control System make, but if you’re on their wavelength, their whole attack is hugely satisfying.

Control System put out a pair of EPs, Uncertainty Reigns and How To Disappear Completely And Never Be Found, in 2018 and 2019. A few days ago, Control System came back with a new three-song cassette with the excellent title Burning Money For Warmth. (Think about how bad things must be getting if you’re burning money for warmth in Tampa. That’s some Day After Tomorrow shit.)

Burning Money For Warmth is a total face-ripper. Compared to Control System’s past records, it sounds less like beatdown metalcore and more like it’s own feverish beast. The band’s sound is more erratic than every, and singer Cosmo Vidussi screams some great paranoid and misanthropic stuff about “a failed state governed by a fallen species.” The three songs blast by in less than six minutes. It’s bracing and refreshing, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://controlsystem.bandcamp.com/album/burning-money-for-warmth">Burning Money for Warmth by Control System</a>

Burning Money For Warmth is out now at Bandcamp.