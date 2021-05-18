Members Of Rancid, Pennywise, & Suicidal Tendencies Form Punk Supergroup The Crew & Share Debut Single “One Voice”

The Crew is a new California punk rock supergroup that draws its membership from some of the towering bands of the ’80s and ’90s. The band seems to be the brainchild of Wookie-esque Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge, and he’s in the band alongside longtime Pennywise drummer Byron McCracken. The Crew’s membership also includes Rancid’s Tim Armstrong and Matt Freeman, both of whom used to be in motherfucking Operation Ivy, as well as Mike Muir, the forever frontman of Suicidal Tendencies. Today, the Crew announced their existence and released their first single.

Fletcher Dragge wrote and produced “One Voice,” and it’s a bouncy melodic hardcore unity anthem, the same kind of chugging and catchy skate-punk singalong that Pennywise have been making for more than 30 years now. Tim Armstrong sings lead on the song, and so it sounds something like a Pennywise banger with Armstrong on lead vocals. For those of use who grew up on the Epitaph version of punk rock, that’s pretty weird! It’s also a lot of fun! Time will tell whether the Crew is a one-off supergroup or whether they’ll make more music together, but I’m glad to have this one.

In a press release, Dragge says:

Collaborating with Tim Armstrong, Mike Muir, and Matt Freeman has been an awesome experience. Obviously, Byron Mcmackin and I go way back. Byron and I had a demo of “One Voice” laying around for couple years, and I thought it would be cool to bring a couple old friends on board to breath some new life into it. Watching these guys lay down their own personal trademark styles on this song was nothing short of amazing! I think it’s safe to safe we’re all pretty fucking stoked on the final product, and being able to donate proceeds to Musack feels pretty awesome as well. Find it, crank it up, and enjoy!

“One Voice” is out now on Epitaph. The 7″ single version of the song is coming soon from Stay Free Recordings, and it’ll benefit the musical-education nonprofit Musack. According to that press release, the B-side will be a song from Musack students Rippy And The Sillyettes, “two young girls from the Navajo reservation, who wrote ‘One in A Million’ about their friend who was murdered.”