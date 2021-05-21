Perry Farrell, Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, & David Bryan – “Mend”
Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has his own project called Kind Heaven Orchestra and he’s recruited a couple notable names to play on his new single “Mend.” Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, the Cars’ Elliot Easton, and Bon Jovi’s David Bryan all contributed to the track. Here’s how Farrell framed the song in a statement: “I’ve tried to reach through his ribcage and examine the heart of a good friend. Tried to empathize with what he was going through. I tried to mend my friend.” Check it out below.