Perry Farrell, Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, & David Bryan – “Mend”

New Music May 21, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Perry Farrell, Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, & David Bryan – “Mend”

New Music May 21, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has his own project called Kind Heaven Orchestra and he’s recruited a couple notable names to play on his new single “Mend.” Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, the Cars’ Elliot Easton, and Bon Jovi’s David Bryan all contributed to the track. Here’s how Farrell framed the song in a statement: “I’ve tried to reach through his ribcage and examine the heart of a good friend. Tried to empathize with what he was going through. I tried to mend my friend.” Check it out below.

Related

We’ve Got A File On You: Perry Farrell
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    4 days ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    4 days ago

    Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

    3 days ago

    Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

    22 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest