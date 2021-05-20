David Crosby – “River Rise” (Feat. Michael McDonald)

The cantankerous folk-rock legend David Crosby, last seen on this site Twitter-beefing with Phoebe Bridgers, has made a whole lot of music in recent years; Here If You Listen, his last album, came out in 2018. This summer, Crosby will release his new album For Free, which he co-wrote and recorded with his son, the multi-instrumentalist and producer James Raymond.

Crosby and Raymond wrote most of the album together, but it also has a song written by Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen. The album’s title track is a cover of Joni Mitchell’s 1970 classic “For Free.” (That’s the same Joni song that Lana Del Rey just covered.) Today, Crosby has released For Free‘s first single, a collaboration with the considerably less cantankerous soul-rock legend Michael McDonald.

Crosby, McDonald, and Raymond wrote “River Rise” together. It’s a lush and pretty song about giving yourself over to the moment and letting the world move around you. Musically, it’s expansive soft rock — a closer I tend to associate with McDonald more than Crosby. Crosby and McDonald have vastly different voices, but they find a nice, easy harmony when they sing together. (Crosby to Rolling Stone last year: “Oh, fuck. I sang my ass into the middle distance… Michael sings harmony with me on it. He and I kill it. When we sing together, it’s scary.” He’s not wrong!) Listen below.

For Free is out 7/23 on BMG.