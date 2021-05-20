Bono – “Eden (To Find Love)”

New Music May 20, 2021 11:13 AM By Tom Breihan

Bono – “Eden (To Find Love)”

New Music May 20, 2021 11:13 AM By Tom Breihan

Someone made a whole laudatory documentary about Sean Penn’s Haitian earthquake-relief efforts, and someone got Bono to sing the end-credits song to that documentary. That sentence looks like some sort of satirical statement about self-aggrandizing entertainment-industry blowhards, but no! It’s real!

Linda Perry, the former 4 Non Blonde who became a big-deal pop songwriter, has done the score for Citizen Penn, a new documentary about Sean Penn doing humanitarian stuff. Perry and Bono co-wrote “Eden (To Find Love),” the song that plays over the end credits. It sounds exactly the way you would think a Bono/Linda Perry song from a Sean Penn earthquake-relief documentary would sound. If you would like to confirm your suspicions, you can hear the song below.

Talking to Rolling Stone about that Sean Penn documentary, Bono says:

This is an extraordinary document of an extraordinary man’s work, putting not just his brain but his body in the way of various injustices. For all the gravitas, the dude still cracks me up! In this song, I play God, and Sean plays Adam, having explained that it was me not Eve who got us thrown out of the Eden… or something like that. Linda helped me strip this all right back, and I even got our daughter Jordan on backing vocals. It’s a family affair.

Perry’s Citizen Penn soundtrack is out 5/21 on Lakeshore Records. Citizen Penn is currently streaming on Discovery+.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    4 days ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    3 days ago

    Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

    2 days ago

    Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

    12 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest