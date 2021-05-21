Florence + The Machine – “Call Me Cruella”

Florence + The Machine have released “Call Me Cruella,” their original song contribution to the soundtrack for Cruella, Disney’s origin story film for the One Hundred And One Dalmatians villain. Florence Welch worked on the track with Nicholas Britell, who composed the score for the movie. “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs,” Welch said in a statement. “And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long held childhood dream.”

Here’s Britell on their team-up:

I am a massive fan of Florence’s, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on Call me Cruella. With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of 60’s and 70’s London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums.

Listen below.

The Cruella soundtrack is out now. The film comes out 5/28.