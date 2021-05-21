T.I. Raps About Sexual Assault Accusations On New Song “What It’s Come To”

In recent months, the rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have come under fire, as multiple women have accused the couple of drugging, entrapping, and sexually assaulting them, and also of making violent threats. One lawyer, working on behalf of 11 clients who have accused T.I. and Tiny of abuse, recently asked authorities to investigate the couple. Earlier this week, the Daily Beast reported that the LAPD is investigating the duo over a new sexual assault allegation. Since the accusations surfaced, the couple’s reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has halted production, and Disney has opted not to bring T.I. back for the third Ant-Man movie after he acted in the first two.

T.I. and Tiny have already denied all of those allegations through their lawyers, and they’ve also gone on Instagram Live to proclaim their own innocence. Today, T.I. shared a new song called “What It’s Come To” that’s explicitly about the accusations. On the song, T.I. depicts himself as a heroic figure who’s being persecuted by racist attackers.

On “What It’s Come To,” T.I. welcomes his day in court and argues that anonymous accusers shouldn’t be able to stain his credibility: “Go put your face and reputation on it/ These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocation conversations, don’t it?” He implies that the attacks against him are part of an effort to gentrify Atlanta: “Lot of rich white folks up in Buckhead wanna steal Atlanta, kill and destroy everything that feel Atlanta.” And he says that he’s “up against some lying-ass bitches” and describes is situation as “COINTELPRO part two.” Here’s the song:

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual violence, please contact RAINN or call the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.