Lawyer Seeking Investigation Into T.I. & Tiny Sexual Assault Allegations

A lawyer has asked authorities to launch a criminal investigation on behalf of 11 people who said they were drugged or sexually assaulted by the rapper/actor T.I. and his wife Tiny (real names Clifford Harris and Tameka Harris), as The New York Times reports.

The allegations against the couple, which have been making the rounds on social media over the last few months, include accounts of “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment” by the couple and members of their entourage, per a letter sent to prosecutors by lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn.

The New York Times spoke with a number of the accusers and said that the women “portrayed the rapper and his wife as aggressors who deployed drugs, alcohol, money and their celebrity status to prey on and entrap women for sexual abuse, and then threatened violence against anyone who might speak out.”

In Blackburn’s letter to prosecutors, he recounts an allegation from a woman who worked for the couple around 2005: “On several occasions T.I. forced her to take multiple ecstasy pills [and] the duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different women against her will,” he wrote. “She has personally witnessed women complaining of being kidnapped and held against their will for days at a time.”

T.I. and his wife’s lawyer denied the claims, echoing a denial they issued last month, in which T.I. said that all his sexual interactions were consensual. A few weeks ago, production on their VH1 reality series T.I. And Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle was suspended following the allegations.