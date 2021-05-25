Marilyn Manson Wanted In New Hampshire For Spitting On A Videographer

Over the past year, serious allegations against Marilyn Manson — many of which have been swirling in the form of rumor and innuendo for quite some time — have become more concrete. Numerous women have accused the shock rocker of sexual misconduct and myriad other forms of abuse, each of them recalling similar patterns of mistreatment. Manson has repeatedly denied these claims, but he’s facing multiple lawsuits in the meantime.

As TMZ reports, the shock rocker born Brian Warner is facing criminal charges in New Hampshire, but they’re unrelated to these allegations. At a 2019 concert at Bank Of NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, Manson allegedly spat on a videographer. Footage widely available on YouTube appears to show him doing just that. Although the videographer suffered no physical harm, Manson was charged because spitting constitutes “unprivileged physical contact.” The police in Gilford told TMZ Manson is aware of the warrant for his arrest but “no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.” Manson’s camp denies this as well, arguing that they’ve been in contact with the authorities since the warrant was issued in 2019.

Footage of the incident is viewable below.