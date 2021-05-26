Cold Cave – “Psalm 23”

New Music May 26, 2021 11:34 AM By Tom Breihan

Cold Cave – “Psalm 23”

New Music May 26, 2021 11:34 AM By Tom Breihan

It would seem that the aristocratic vampires in Cold Cave have essentially renounced the album format; Cherish The Light Years, their last full-length, is now just over a decade old. That means a seven-song Cold Cave EP is the closest thing we’re going to get to an LP anytime soon. We should take it and be happy. Cold Cave are making that easy. In a couple of weeks, the band will release the new EP Fate In Seven Lessons, and their first two singles, “Night Light” and “Prayer From Nowhere,” are both sick as fuck. The same is true of “Psalm 23,” the new track that the band just shared.

“Psalm 23” rides a squirmy synth-groove that recalls past Cold Cave tourmates Nine Inch Nails, and it’s also got eerie plucks and echo-slathered monotone vocals and sudden eruptions of damaged guitar. The bit where multi-instrumentalist Amy Lee’s vocals come in is so hard. (I don’t know what “Psalm 23” is about, but I just looked up the actual Psalm 23, and it’s the whole “the Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want” one.)

Travis Shinn and Jeremy Danger directed the “Psalm 23” video, and it’s just a static shot of the band, perfectly lit, playing in a dark room. They barely move, but they brood hard. It’s really cool. (According to a press release, they’re playing in the studio, surrounded by 23 candles that Mark Lanegan gave them. Lanegan and Cold Cave teamed up for a Joy Division cover last year.) Check it out below.

Fate In Seven Lessons is out 6/11 on Heartworm Press. Also, later this year, Cold Cave will play two shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cherish The Light Years — one at the Wiltern in LA 8/28, and one at Webster Hall in New York 9/25.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    3 days ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    3 days ago

    Dua Lipa Responds To Full-Page NYT Ad Accusing Her Of Antisemitism

    3 days ago

    A Brief History Of 21st Century Pop-Punk, From MySpace To Tumblr To TikTok

    12 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest