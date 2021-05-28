Exodus is out now, and all of those previously teased guests are on it. There are many more features too, most notably another Jay-Z and Nas collab called “Bath Salts.” Also: The Lox, Swizz Beatz, Moneybagg Yo, Brian King Joseph, and a track that brings together Nas, D12’s Mr. Porter, and DMX’s son Exodus Simmons. DMX’s old pal Swizz handles most of the production, sometimes with co-producers including AraabMuzik. Kanye West produced the closing track, “Prayer.”

Stream the album below, and read our tribute to DMX here.

Exodus is out now on Def Jam.